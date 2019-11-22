Larger-than-life puppets walk in parade

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Life-size puppets are walking in a parade this holiday season.

For the past eight years, Monita Carlin and Ann Claire Simpson have been working together to create larger-than-life puppets.

“Like I said, I found someone I could manipulate into helping,” Carlin said.

The two met in 2000 and became friends quickly.

They got their inspiration from seeing singing Christmas trees on the internet.

“She (Monita) said, ‘I’d like to have some toy soldiers.’ I didn’t realize it was 15-foot toy soldiers,” Simpson said.

That was in 2011. Since then, their army of puppets has grown.

“We did some repair work, and then, the next year, we saw some giant snails,” Carlin said.

Women dress up as fairies to ride the snails through the parade.

Now, they’ve got four Christmas trees, three life-sized camels and an angel.

“Then we have to get people to walk under the puppets in the parade. I think we’re up to 17,” Simpson said.

Carlin and Simpson say these creations would not have happened without the help of the community supporting them over the years.

And even more could be coming next year.

“Now, she wants to build a gigantic snowman,” Simpson said.

“I’ve already sketched it up,” Carlin said.

They say all their hard work is worth getting to see everyone’s reaction at the parade each year.

You can see all the puppets on Monday, December 2, in the Bolivar Christmas Parade. It kicks off at 6 p.m.