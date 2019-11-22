Light Rain And Falling Temps

Weather Update: 7:45 AM, Friday, November 22 —

Good Morning West Tennessee we start the morning off wet as an area of showers moves east across the region. The areal coverage of rain will decrease through late morning into the afternoon. The cold front will drop south of the region this morning allowing temps to fall through the low 50s into the upper 40s. I think the temp will level off at a point around 48 later tonight, before temps rise again ahead of the main area of low pressure slides by just to the south.

Tonight:

Temperatures will level off around 48 overnight before rising back into the low 50s. this will be in response to an area of low pressure which will be the final wave for this storm. Scattered showers will be a bit more spotty with temps falling Saturday late morning

