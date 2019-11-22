Mugshots : Madison County : 11/21/19 – 11/22/19 November 22, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/11Christopher Branch Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/11Brandon Lane Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 3/11David Hensley Hold for Humphreys County Show Caption Hide Caption 4/11Deanthony Hart Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/11Jonathan Hughes Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/11Lauren Marshall Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/11Leon Cole Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/11Meshayla White Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/11Michael Boykin Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/11Shawn Beevers Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/11Tywanna Williams Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/21/19 and 7 a.m. on 11/22/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest