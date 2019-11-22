Salvation Army kicks off annual campaign

JACKSON, Tenn. — Friday was the kickoff for the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign.

The campaign raises money for children and families who are in need this Christmas season.

Officials with the Salvation Army say the communities’ generosity last year allowed them to serve 60,000 meals and donate 120,000 pounds of fresh food.

They are hoping to top that this year.

“That money also goes all year long to help us provide food clothing utility assistance all the things that are needed for our neighbors here in Jackson,” Core Officer, Salvation Army, LT. Cheryl Moynihan said.

The Salvation Army is also kicking off their annual Angel Tree.

This year, 500 children are in need of toys and clothes for the holiday season.