Showers Likely This Evening, Continuing into Saturday

Weather Update – 2:15 p.m. – Friday, November 22nd

Showers will continue to fall in West Tennessee during the evening commute, so make sure to turn the headlights and wipers on! We’ll be wet through Saturday with drizzle continuing tomorrow but there’s some sunshine in the weekend forecast.



TONIGHT

Light rain will continue off-and-on throughout the rest of the evening with showers still falling Saturday morning. Temperatures will be in the middle 40s by sunrise, but we won’t have much of a warm-up tomorrow with the cold front continuing to move through the area Saturday.

Scattered showers and drizzle are possible tomorrow under mostly cloudy if not completely overcast skies. Temperatures starting out in the middle 40s will only warm up to around 50°F during the afternoon but skies will gradually get clearer overnight leading to temperatures near the freezing mark on Sunday morning. Another potent cold front will arrive just a couple of days before Thanksgiving! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the weekend forecast including a closer look at next week and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com