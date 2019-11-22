Ski boots recall

1/2

2/2



If you plan on taking a ski trip this winter, you’ll want to check your gear first.

These Maestrale ski boots are being recalled.

The boot shell can reportedly crack, posing a fall hazard and risk of injury.

The company has received 605 reports of the boot shells cracking so far.

No injuries have been reported.

The ski boots were sold at outdoor stores nationwide, and online through SCARPA’s website.

If you have this product, contact SCARPA for instructions on returning the boots for a free repair.

To contact SCARPA, call toll-free at 866-998-2895 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, by email at recall@scarpa.com, or online and click on “Fall 2017 Maestrale RS and Maestrale Ski Boot Recall” for more information.