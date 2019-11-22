Funeral Services for Thelma Louise Greer, age 60, will be Monday, November 25, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Sandhill Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Montgomery Cemetery.

Ms. Greer died Monday, November 18, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Ms. Greer will be Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 5:00 PM. Ms. Greer will lie-in-state at Sandhill Missionary Baptist Church on Monday afternoon, November 25, 2019 from 12:00 PM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.