West Tennesseans gather for Christmas Cottage

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennesseans are already in the Christmas spirit.

Shoppers filled Madison County Agricultural Complex Friday morning.

The 2019 FCE Christmas Cottage has returned to the Hub City.

Crafts, baked goods, canned goods, clothing and holiday items are just some of the items sold at the Christmas Cottage.

Families can also gather for a Christmas booth.

“Members of our FCE community, which is Family Community Education. We are part of the UTA Extension Service. All the items in here are either homemade, home-baked or handcrafted,” said Krisann Blair, the chairperson of the Christmas Cottage.

The last day for Christmas Cottage will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.