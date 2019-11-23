Breakfast buffet raises funds to support military families

JACKSON, Tenn. – A special breakfast is supporting military families.

A breakfast buffet was held to raise money to support the families of soldiers who were recently deployed.

About a month ago, a group with the National Guard 194th Engineering Brigade was deployed to the Middle East, sending about 150 troops.

“So the VFW on Airways 6496 is helping to do this,” said Senator Ed Jackson. “They’re implementing the emergency in case something happens so that’s the purpose of this.”

“As simple as something breaking that the military system is not able to help them with we want to be and do that,” said Robert Jones, member with the VFW post 6496.

The troops will be in the Middle East for a year.