Hundreds shop at local school’s holiday mart

JACKSON, Tenn.–People from all around west Tennessee started some of their Christmas shopping, while helping to support a local school.

The University School of Jackson held their 49th annual Holiday Mart at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

Clothing, food, candles, books, and many other vendors filled two floors of the civic center.

It gave shoppers endless options for those on their Christmas list.

USJ parent Sarah Smith says the Holiday Mart is the biggest fundraiser for the school.

“We’ve got vendors coming from all over. They’re spending time, and it’s bringing the community out,” Smith said, “it’s just something fun for everyone to get in the spirit, and spend a little money, and get your Christmas shopping done.”

Sunday is the last day for the Holiday Mart.

It opens at 11 in the morning and closes at 5 in the evening.