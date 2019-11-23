Local West Tennessee school holds winter-fest

PINSON, Tenn. – One school is getting in the holiday spirit early this year.

It looked like a Christmas wonderland inside the South Elementary school in Pinson.

President of the PTO, Darlene Jordan says the Christmas decorations were made by students, teachers, parents and members of the PTO. Those in attendance got to enjoy activities like winter themed games, face painting, and watching Christmas movies.

Jordan says it’s the first winter-fest at South Elementary and proceeds raised will go towards playground equipment and any school supplies teachers and students may need.