Rain And Falling Temperatures

Weather Update – 10:04 a.m. – Saturday, November 23rd

Light rain will continue off-and-on for your Saturday. Temperatures will be in the middle 40s by sunrise, but we won’t have much of a warm-up today with the cold front continuing to move through the area. Our highest temperature will peak around late morning followed by dropping temperatures in the afternoon. The surface low and cold front will migrate away from us to the east, but an upper level (disturbance) has to get through from the west before we see the clouds and drizzle come to an end and that will be on into Sunday before we see peaks of sunshine again.

In addition to the clouds and light drizzle, winds will pick up this morning and gust at times to around 25 mph. It will feel blustery out there at times, so bundle up with the rain jacket!

The end of the busy week will bring a big change in the weather back to rainy and windy weather!

Scattered showers and drizzle are possible today under mostly cloudy if not completely overcast skies. Temperatures starting out in the middle 40s will only warm up to around 47°F during the afternoon but skies will gradually get clearer overnight leading to temperatures near the freezing mark on Sunday morning. Another potent cold front will arrive just a couple of days before Thanksgiving! We can expect some gusty winds and cooler temperatures around Thanksgiving with rain at times.

This week will bring the busiest travel week of the year. Starting Tuesday, Traffic start to ramp up over the area. Wednesday will bring the 2nd busiest travel day, so you’ll likely start to notice lots of traffic on the roads. Here in west Tennessee, it looks to be rainy around that time. Rain will likely be with us on Thanksgiving with Sunday bringing the busiest travel day of the year as people return home from visiting relatives. We will continue to have the latest updates on your weekend weather as well as the busy week ahead.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the weekend forecast including a closer look at next week and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Brian

Facebook – http://facebook.com/briandaviswbbj

Email – badavis@wbbjtv.com