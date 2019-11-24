Church holds family and friends day

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. – A local church is celebrating family and friends Sunday.

Pastor Patrick Talley with Elevated Word Church in Humboldt says the service was held to take the time to worship and fellowship with friends and family for the holidays.

A Series was also held during the service on how to treat and respond to your enemies.

“So many people have a negative response towards enemies but they understand that enemies are necessary for the development to create who they are,” said Talley. “They are there to work on their character and shape their foundation.”

Talley says the church is new to Humboldt and the congregation is hoping to bring love and support to the community.