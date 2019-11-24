Fire officials investigate Pinson house fire

PINSON, Tenn. – Crews responded to a call of a house fire on Simmons Road in Pinson.

“We received a call around 10:30 this morning of a report of a residence on fire here on Simmons Road,” said fire chief for Madison County Fire Department, Eric Turner.

Turner says when firefighters arrived on the scene, they found that the bedroom in the back of the house was on fire.

“Flames coming through the rear window. [We] made a quick attack, got the fire knocked down in just a few minutes,” said Turner.

Once firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a woman suffering from smoke inhalation. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. Turner says he believes a few other residents were inside the home at the time of the fire. He says they were able to get out safely.

“I think there was a couple of other inside the house when the fire began,” said Turner. “Were able to get out on their own and one did receive some smoke inhalation.”

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

“We are getting in that time of year where structure fires happen regularly and a lot of times its secondary sources of heat like electric heaters, and that kind of thing, extension cords. Just caution everybody to be safe,” said Turner.

Fire officials say they believe the woman is expected to be okay.