Jackson gym donates to RIFA

JACKSON, Tenn.–One local gym is giving back to those in need for the holidays.

“It’s just a good way for people to understand that there are people out there that need these items. Sometimes we take for granted that we have three meals a day,” yoga instructor Jennifer Emerson said.

Food and fitness usually doesn’t go in the same sentence, except for when a gym hears about a need in the community.

Owner of Atlas Fitness Kristen White learned that RIFA needed groceries, and sprung into action.

“Right now, they need everything from cleaning supplies to food,” Emerson said, “you can also make monetary donations.”

Emerson taught Sunday’s class at Atlas, but with a different method of payment.

“She asked if I would do a class, where instead of people paying for it, they could bring something to help those in need,” Emerson said.

Some participants showed up with groceries to help RIFA restock.

“We’ve had people bring things like aluminum foil, canned goods for baking, pop tarts, things that would be easy to use for breakfast, and a lot of different canned goods,” Emerson said.

If you missed Sunday’s yoga class, don’t worry, you can still donate.

Atlas is taking donations throughout the rest of the week.

If you want to drop off donations, Atlas Fitness is located in Suite 109 at 3021 Highway 45 Bypass in Jackson.