Local church feeds community for Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Tenn.–One church gave back to the community for Thanksgiving.

North Jackson Baptist Church hosted its annual Thanksgiving dinner Sunday night.

Church members, community members, and first responders came together and enjoyed a meal.

Police, firefighters, sheriff’s deputies, EMS, and EMA staff were invited to celebrate Thanksgiving.

County commissioner and church member Jeff Wall says the church wanted to show how thankful they are for our first responders.

“We just wanted to be able to provide, not only them, but our community a way to thank them and show them our thankfulness for them and for what they do in our community,” Wall said.

At least a couple of hundred people attended the Thanksgiving dinner.