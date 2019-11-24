Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Amanda Lemmings

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is Amanda Lemmings.

Lemmings is in her first year as a teacher at Bargerton Elementary School, and she says it’s been an enjoyable experience.

“It’s been good; it’s a little overwhelming at times, but I’ve really enjoyed it,” Lemmings said. “All the teachers and staff here at Bargerton have been great.”

With students now depending on her for their education, Lemmings knows how important a teacher’s impact can be.

She remembers a recent run-in with a former teacher who had impacted her the most.

“My husband looked at me and said, ‘You know, just think, you know, one of these days, you’re going to have a kid who feels the same way about you,'” Lemmings said. “Just think about how good that’s going to make you feel.”

Lemmings will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award starting in November.

To vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit their website.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.