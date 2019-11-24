USJ wraps up annual Holiday Mart

JACKSON, Tenn. – West Tennesseans are already getting a jump start on their holiday shopping.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year at the USJ Holiday Mart. It is one of the biggest holiday shopping events in West Tennessee. Shoppers can find a variety of products from foods, clothing, home decor and art. Members with the holiday mart say all proceeds raised will go towards the University School of Jackson.

“Volunteer of parents, and grand parents and faculty and staff come out and we put this on so all of our money goes back to the school. It goes back for technology, for playgrounds, for facilities, for furthering education for our teachers and for a library and just a variety of different things,” said Betsy Biggs with USJ.

Biggs says its one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.