Frances Arrington Harper

Frances Arrington Harper, 93, died early Friday morning, November 21, 2019 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital, following a brief illness.

She was born January 4, 1926 in Milan, TN the daughter of the late P. W. Argo and Cora Parnell Argo. Her work outside the home was spent with Sears, The Jackson Clinic and King Bradley Dozier Services. Frances is most known for her cross stitch she worked on most of her entire life and her handprints are in many places across Jackson. Many sets of Chrismons were stitched for her friends. Her biggest collection, which has been adored and enjoyed by many, is the Angel Collection hanging at Arrington Funeral Directors. When able, Frances attended Northside United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her two sons that she adored and they her, Dick Arrington and wife Jan, Bob Arrington and wife Judy. “Big Mama” is also survived by four wonderful and loving grandchildren, Clayton Arrington (Kerry), Amy Thurman, Marcy Moon (Brad), Jennifer Cavitt (Jathaniel) and proud of her ten great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by husbands S.T. Tony Arrington and Len Harper, two sisters, one brother, and her beloved dog, Brandy, who will be buried with her.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 3:00PM in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Dr. Don Thrasher and Dr. Jathaniel Cavitt officiating. A private family burial will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Milan, TN on Wednesday.

The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday from 1:00PM until service time at 3:00PM.

Those serving as pallbearers will be Clayton Arrington, Brad Moon, Jathaniel Cavitt and Joel Branson.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed to Friends of Heart, The Foundation, 74 Directors Row, Jackson, TN 38305 or Northside United Methodist Church, 2571 North Highland Avenue, Jackson, TN 38305.

