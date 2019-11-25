Henderson police to increase patrolling

HENDERSON, Tenn. — You’ll be seeing a lot more of the Henderson Police Department over the next few weeks.

Henderson police will be patrolling all over the city, making sure you have a safe holiday season during Operation Here, There and Everywhere.

“Statistically, over the years, we see an increase in crime over the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year holidays,” Henderson Police Assistant Chief Tim Crowe said.

Those crimes include burglaries, thefts and violent crimes.

So with Operation Here, There and Everywhere, they aim to bring those numbers down.

They want the community to see the increase in police presence.

“Most of all, we want the criminals to see us. We want them to know the police are there, and we are not slowing our efforts down one second, even though it’s the holiday seasons,” Crowe said.

This increase in patrol isn’t just for officers at the department.

“You will see me, you will see investigators, you will see everyone that works for the Henderson Police Department doing business checks, doing foot patrols, extra patrols,” Crowe said.

Assistant Chief Crowe says it’s always important to listen to your gut, but especially this time of year.

If something doesn’t feel safe it probably isn’t.

“Go back inside, wait until whatever the suspicious [thing] you see has left the area or get somebody to escort you to the car,” Crowe said.

There are some things you can do on your own. Check your surroundings, and if you see something, say something and be a nosy neighbor.

“You know more than our officers, who lives around you, what they drive, what’s normal come and go for them. If you see something out of the ordinary, call us,” Crowe said.

Operation Here, There and Everywhere runs through January 2.

If you do have a crime to report call the Henderson Police Department at (731) 989-5404.