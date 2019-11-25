‘Innovation’ performs at Jackson State, raises awareness of school’s food pantry

JACKSON, Tenn.–A local college vocal ensemble performs for a great cause.

Monday evening, ‘Innovation’ sang a medley from the movie “The Nightmare Before Christmas” at Jackson State in the Ayers Auditorium.

They also sang a number of other Christmas selections including “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” and African spirituals.

The event also helped raise awareness for “JSCC Nest”, formerly their food pantry which provides a relief fund and aid to students in need.

“Because every semester it is completely different the students that I have, I get to be creative and pick music based on what kind of things they sound really lovely and beautiful in their voice and they get to be creative and process,” said Esther Gray Lemus, professor of music at Jackson State Community College.

‘The Nest’ serves many students over the course of a year. Anyone can contribute to the food pantry year-round.

To make a donation, contact student services at (731) 425-8820.