Jackson-Madison County School Board looks for new Superintendent

JACKSON, Tenn.–“We want to offer the contract by our April board meeting,” said Jackson-Madison County School Chairman Pete Johnson.

Johnson said no later than June 1st, 2020 the Jackson Madison-County School System will have a new superintendent.

“And actually in the discussion tonight, we voted on, to move that up, if that person can start sooner,” said Johnson.

Johnson said this search process is being conducted by the Tennessee School Board Association.

“TSBA is doing the search for us for $5,000, basically it would cost more,” said Johnson.

But since the previous superintendent didn’t stay for 2 years, the school system received a reduction in the cost.

“Based on the criteria we set and pick maybe 5, 6 of the top candidates and we actually determine if we want to interview all those or reduce it to 2 or 3,” said Johnson.

In case you were wondering if Interim Superintendent Ray Washington would be one of these candidates, prior to Washington serving in this position, the board decided to not have the interim be an option for the superintendent job.

Also at Monday night’s meeting, the school board also submitted their management team for collaborative conferencing.

A community forum will be held at Jackson City Hall, Thursday December 5, at 6 p.m.

Residents will have the opportunity to offer input in the search for a new superintendent.