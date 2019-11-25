Jackson police seek help in locating man in Friday fatal crash

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man investigators believe was involved in a crash Friday morning that killed a woman.

Police say Justin Graves is believed to have been involved in the crash that happened near the intersection of North Highland Avenue and Pine Tree Drive on November 22.

Police say Graves, along with three others, are believed to have run from the crash before officers arrived.

The individuals were seen on nearby surveillance cameras.

Police say when officers arrived at the crash, they found a woman with life-threatening injuries. She later died from the injuries she sustained in the crash, according to police.

Graves is also wanted on a charge of failure to appear in Madison County.

Police have also identified the victim as 42-year-old Mitzi Murphy, of Jackson.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.