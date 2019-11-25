Keith Hopkins

Personal Information:

Mr. Hopkins graduated from Cottage Grove High School. He was a Baptist and he retired after 30 years from the Paris Police Department. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #109 in Cottage Grove and he was a United States Veteran serving in the U.S. Army. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Olive Branch Cemetery Fund, 1800 Hwy 140 North, Cottage Grove, TN 38224