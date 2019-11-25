Keith Hopkins
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Keith Hopkins of Paris
|Age:
|87
|Place of Death:
|His residence
|Date of Death:
|Thursday, November 21, 2019
|Funeral Time/Day:
|11:00 AM Friday, November 22, 2019
|Place of Funeral:
|Graveside
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Mike Wimberley of Olive Branch United Methodist Church
|Place of Burial:
|Olive Branch Cemetery
|Visitation:
|9:30 – 10:30 AM Friday, November 22, 2019 prior to the service
|Date/Place of Birth:
|September 28, 1932 in Henry County, Tennessee
|Pallbearers:
|Tim Lacy, Kenny Lacy, Jeremy Cox, Shane Cox, Chuck Elizondo, John Garner.
|Both Parents Names:
include mother’s maiden
(surviving or preceded)
|William Eli Hopkins and Della McDaniel Hopkins, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
(surviving or preceded)
|Patricia Cox Hopkins of Paris, TN; Married: October 17, 1965
|Daughters: City/State
|Jacquline McDaniel of Cottage Grove, TN
|Sisters: City/State
|Dorothy Ward of Whitlock, TN
Hinda Thomas, Sarah Owen, Johnnie Shankle, Rebecca Horvath, Regina Lamb, and Kay Forsythe
|Brothers: City/State
|George Hopkins, Reginald Hopkins, Doris Hopkins and
Mills Rhodes Barfield
|Grandchildren:
|One
|Great-grandchildren:
|Four
|Other Relatives:
| Nieces & Nephews: Thirteen
Great niece: Amanda Cox
Great Nephews: Jacob and Jeremy Cox
|Personal Information:
|Mr. Hopkins graduated from Cottage Grove High School. He was a Baptist and he retired after 30 years from the Paris Police Department. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #109 in Cottage Grove and he was a United States Veteran serving in the U.S. Army.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to:
Olive Branch Cemetery Fund, 1800 Hwy 140 North, Cottage Grove, TN 38224