Name: City & State Keith Hopkins of Paris
Age: 87
Place of Death: His residence
Date of Death: Thursday, November 21, 2019
Funeral Time/Day: 11:00 AM Friday, November 22, 2019
Place of Funeral: Graveside
Minister/Celebrant: Mike Wimberley of Olive Branch United Methodist Church
Place of Burial: Olive Branch Cemetery
Visitation: 9:30 – 10:30 AM Friday, November 22, 2019 prior to the service
Date/Place of Birth: September 28, 1932 in Henry County, Tennessee
Pallbearers: Tim Lacy, Kenny Lacy, Jeremy Cox, Shane Cox, Chuck Elizondo, John Garner.
 William Eli Hopkins and Della McDaniel Hopkins, both preceded
 Patricia Cox Hopkins of Paris, TN; Married: October 17, 1965
Daughters: City/State Jacquline McDaniel of Cottage Grove, TN
Sisters: City/State Dorothy Ward of Whitlock, TN

Hinda Thomas, Sarah Owen, Johnnie Shankle, Rebecca Horvath, Regina Lamb, and Kay Forsythe
Brothers: City/State George Hopkins, Reginald Hopkins, Doris Hopkins and 

Mills Rhodes Barfield
Grandchildren: One
Great-grandchildren: Four
Other Relatives:  Nieces & Nephews: Thirteen

Great niece: Amanda Cox

Great Nephews: Jacob and Jeremy Cox
Personal Information: Mr. Hopkins graduated from Cottage Grove High School. He was a Baptist and he retired after 30 years from the Paris Police Department. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #109 in Cottage Grove and he was a United States Veteran serving in the U.S. Army.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: 

Olive Branch Cemetery Fund, 1800 Hwy 140 North, Cottage Grove, TN 38224

 

