Lane closures to stop ahead of Thanksgiving

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced all construction-related lane closures will stop Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

All construction-related closures will be lifted at noon Wednesday, Nov. 27 and will continue through 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2.

TDOT HELP trucks will still be on the roads, assisting with incidents, and workers may still be present in some construction zones across Tennessee.

If you’re making your travel plans, check the TDOT SmartWay Map.