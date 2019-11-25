Local church shares the true meaning of Thanksgiving with community meal

JACKSON, Tenn.–A community comes together for a feast with a purpose.

The Greater St. Luke Baptist Church hosted its annual “Community Feed”, Monday.

Pastor Marvin Hall says the vision for this event is to welcome and invite anyone who wouldn’t have a meal or family to celebrate the holidays.

They reach out to not only the surrounding community but also to shelters and the homeless.

Hall also says this is a great way to not only fellowship with your community but to share Christ with others.

“We’re thankful for the privilege and we thank God for just being God, by himself, and the love that he shares with us. We want to pass it on and share it with others especially at a time of thanksgiving and with Christmas coming. We just want to reach as many as we can and touch as many as we can touch,” said Pastor Marvin Hall.

This is an annual event and will continue for years to come.