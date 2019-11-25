Mary Louise Gulledge

Services for Mary Louise Gulledge, 63, will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Cedar Avenue Chapel of Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Tuesday, November 6, 2019 from 11:00 am until service time. Mrs. Gulledge, a LPN for the Plumley Rehabilitation Center in Paris, died Saturday, November 23, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born on January 31, 1956 in Huntingdon, Tennessee to Holbert John and Verdie Williams Nickles Harris. She was a member of McKenzie, Tennessee VFW Post #4939 Ladies Auxiliary. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert Fulton Gulledge who died November 17, 2017, her sisters Mae Allen, Olene Chandler, and Annie Golden, her brothers James Harris, Paul Harris, John Harris and Ken Harris.

Survivors include her sons Bobby (Jennifer) Gulledge of Trezevant, TN and Wendell Poore of McKenzie, a sister Faye Harris of McKenzie, three brothers Roy (Martha) Townsend of Queen Creek, AZ, Jerry (Mary) Harris of Oklahoma City, OK, and Larry (Vivian) Harris of Buchanan, TN and three grandchildren.

Pallbearers who will be serving are Chase Gulledge, Greg Cole, Bobby Gulledge, Michael Tinsley, Chad Prather, and Andy Weaver.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.