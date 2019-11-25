Minister Larry D. Kennely

Mr. Kennely was a member of The Church of The Living God Temple #347. He graduated from H.C.H.S in 1971 and then received his B.S. in Business from Murray State University. He worked for Dana for 10 years and H.C.H.S. for 5 years as a Teacher’s Assistant. In August of 2008 he was called into the ministry. He played the guitar, keyboards and started the gospel group “TheDoRights”. He loved his cars and riding motorcycles.