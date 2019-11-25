Minister Larry D. Kennely

WBBJ Staff

 

Minister Larry D. Kennely of Paris
66
Jackson Madison County General Hospital
Sunday, November 24, 2019
1:00 PM Saturday, November 30, 2019
The Church of The Living God Temple # 347,

719 Gwen Street, Paris, TN 38242
Pastor Michael Cowen of The Church of The Living God #347
Greenwood Cemetery
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the church prior to the service
August 29, 1953 in Henry County, Tennessee
Mitchell Taylor, Terrell Burton, James Taylor, James Martin, Gary Sanders

Honorary Pallbearers: Michael Williams, Sr., Terry Tyler, William Tharpe,

Aaron Dolberry,
Charlie Kennely and Jennie Marie Olive Kennely, both preceded
Sarah Williams Kennely of Paris, TN; Married: September 12, 1993
Jacqueline Renee (Larry) Terry of Colorado Springs, CO

Delicia Michelle Bennett of Murray, KY

God Daughter: April Burton of Memphis, TN
God son: Terrell Burton of Memphis, TN
Joyce (Anthony) Burton of Paris, TN

Carolyn Kennely, preceded
Four: Darin Eaton II, Brian Bennett, Justin Eaton, and Shamar Browder.
Sisters-in-law: ZoraBell Williams, Charlestyne Upchurch, Helen Scott, Marilyn (William) Tharpe, Sandra (Boss) McNeal, and Lottie Hutcherson.

Brothers-in-law: Elder Raymond Williams and Dannie Williams, Sr.,
Mr. Kennely was a member of The Church of The Living God Temple #347. He graduated from H.C.H.S in 1971 and then received his B.S. in Business from Murray State University. He worked for Dana for 10 years and H.C.H.S. for 5 years as a Teacher’s Assistant. In August of 2008 he was called into the ministry. He played the guitar, keyboards and started the gospel group “TheDoRights”. He loved his cars and riding motorcycles.

 

