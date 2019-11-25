Minister Larry D. Kennely
|Minister Larry D. Kennely of Paris
|66
|Jackson Madison County General Hospital
|Sunday, November 24, 2019
|1:00 PM Saturday, November 30, 2019
|The Church of The Living God Temple # 347,
719 Gwen Street, Paris, TN 38242
|Pastor Michael Cowen of The Church of The Living God #347
|Greenwood Cemetery
|11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the church prior to the service
|August 29, 1953 in Henry County, Tennessee
|Mitchell Taylor, Terrell Burton, James Taylor, James Martin, Gary Sanders
Honorary Pallbearers: Michael Williams, Sr., Terry Tyler, William Tharpe,
Aaron Dolberry,
|Charlie Kennely and Jennie Marie Olive Kennely, both preceded
|Sarah Williams Kennely of Paris, TN; Married: September 12, 1993
|Jacqueline Renee (Larry) Terry of Colorado Springs, CO
Delicia Michelle Bennett of Murray, KY
God Daughter: April Burton of Memphis, TN
|God son: Terrell Burton of Memphis, TN
|Joyce (Anthony) Burton of Paris, TN
Carolyn Kennely, preceded
|Four: Darin Eaton II, Brian Bennett, Justin Eaton, and Shamar Browder.
|Sisters-in-law: ZoraBell Williams, Charlestyne Upchurch, Helen Scott, Marilyn (William) Tharpe, Sandra (Boss) McNeal, and Lottie Hutcherson.
Brothers-in-law: Elder Raymond Williams and Dannie Williams, Sr.,
|Mr. Kennely was a member of The Church of The Living God Temple #347. He graduated from H.C.H.S in 1971 and then received his B.S. in Business from Murray State University. He worked for Dana for 10 years and H.C.H.S. for 5 years as a Teacher’s Assistant. In August of 2008 he was called into the ministry. He played the guitar, keyboards and started the gospel group “TheDoRights”. He loved his cars and riding motorcycles.