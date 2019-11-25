Funeral services for Mitzi Marisa Murphy, age 42, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM in The Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Denmark Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Denmark, Tennessee. Miss Murphy passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Monday, November 25, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Miss Murphy will lie in state Tuesday morning, November 26, 2019 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 am until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.