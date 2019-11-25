Mugshots : Madison County : 11/22/19 – 11/25/19 November 25, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/32Angela Woods Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/32Ashley Long Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/32Austin Hicks Driving under the influence, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 4/32Blake Carroll Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/32Bradley Hughes Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/32Brandy Poe Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/32Brittany Cook Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/32Cameron Cathey Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/32Charmica Shead Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 10/32Clamas Pearson Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 11/32Cory Hosick Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/32Eugene Bell Failure to appear, Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 13/32Gage Moss Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/32Gary Venable Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/32Imani Greer Simple domestic assault, theft under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 16/32Jerry Laster Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 17/32Johnny Morris Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 18/32Lavon Lake Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 19/32Matthew Jones Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 20/32Michael Palmer Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 21/32Michelle Cox Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 22/32Nasir Allhalah Possession of methamphetamine, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 23/32Sara Butler Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 24/32Sequanta Minor Criminal impersonation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 25/32Stanley Adams Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 26/32Stephen Climer Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 27/32Tasha Houston Disorderly conduct, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 28/32Tedrick Houston Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 29/32Timothy Fountain Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 30/32Trent Williamson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 31/32Vernon Grandville Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 32/32Victor Morgan Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/22/19 and 7 a.m. on 11/25/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest