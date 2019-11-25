Mugshots : Madison County : 11/22/19 – 11/25/19

1/32 Angela Woods Failure to appear

2/32 Ashley Long Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/32 Austin Hicks Driving under the influence, driving while unlicensed

4/32 Blake Carroll Violation of community corrections



5/32 Bradley Hughes Violation of community corrections

6/32 Brandy Poe Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation

7/32 Brittany Cook Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

8/32 Cameron Cathey Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license



9/32 Charmica Shead Schedule VI drug violations

10/32 Clamas Pearson Driving while unlicensed

11/32 Cory Hosick Violation of probation, failure to appear

12/32 Eugene Bell Failure to appear, Schedule VI drug violations



13/32 Gage Moss Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/32 Gary Venable Failure to appear, violation of probation

15/32 Imani Greer Simple domestic assault, theft under $1,000

16/32 Jerry Laster Driving under the influence



17/32 Johnny Morris Driving on revoked/suspended license

18/32 Lavon Lake Violation of probation

19/32 Matthew Jones Violation of probation

20/32 Michael Palmer Vandalism



21/32 Michelle Cox Driving under the influence

22/32 Nasir Allhalah Possession of methamphetamine, driving on revoked/suspended license

23/32 Sara Butler Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence

24/32 Sequanta Minor Criminal impersonation, violation of community corrections



25/32 Stanley Adams Driving on revoked/suspended license

26/32 Stephen Climer Driving under the influence

27/32 Tasha Houston Disorderly conduct, evading arrest

28/32 Tedrick Houston Aggravated assault



29/32 Timothy Fountain Violation of community corrections

30/32 Trent Williamson Driving on revoked/suspended license

31/32 Vernon Grandville Violation of probation

32/32 Victor Morgan Violation of probation

































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/22/19 and 7 a.m. on 11/25/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.