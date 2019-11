Patsy R. Thompson

Mrs. Thompson was a longtime active member of Sulphur Well Church of Christ. She worked at W.G. Rhea Public Library for 30 years. Patsy volunteered at Henry County Medical and the Wellness Center four days a week. She enjoyed bowling and was active in the leagues for some forty years. She was a people person who dearly loved her family. The family requests that memorials be made to: Sulphur Well Church of Christ, 1760 Oak Grove Rd. South, Springville, TN 38256