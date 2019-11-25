Scotts Hill expanding veteran’s monument

SCOTTS HILL, Tenn. — One West Tennessee town has big changes coming to a well-known monument.

The Scotts Hill City Park hosts one of the town’s prized structures: the veteran’s monument and memorial, dedicated to all military service members.

It’s set to receive a big addition, thanks to the town’s parks and recreation committee.

“We could raise money for the park to put more things in here, and then honor the veterans at the same time,” Vice President of Scotts Hill Parks and Recreation Alexandra Carrington said.

Carrington says the monument will have a new plaque area, similar to this one located in the same park.

It will be located on the mural side of the monument.

“The four-by-eight tiles are $100 a piece. The eight-by-eight tiles are $125,” Carrington said.

Members of the park and recreation board want people to know that this is not just for Scotts Hill veterans. This is for veterans all over the United States.

They say they’ve already received 75 tile pre-orders.

“It’s not just a memorial. It’s also to honor the veterans that are still serving,” Carrington said.

Any money they have left over will go towards supporting maintenance of the park.

“It’s going to be a good way to honor our veterans, and help fix some stuff at the park that really need to be done,” Carrington said.

The parks and recreation board says they hope to have the project completed by the end of spring 2020.