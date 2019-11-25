Student suspended after threat found at Scotts Hill High School

SCOTTS HILL, Tenn. — A student at Scotts Hill High School has been suspended after being accused of making a threat at the school.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the student is accused of writing a threat on a bathroom wall inside the school.

School officials investigated who made the threat, and have suspended the student believed to be involved.

Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Tracey Grisham says proper precautions were taken.

“Whether the threats are serious or not, you have to treat them as if they are serious,” Capt. Grisham said.

Additional deputies were assigned to the school Monday.

The district attorney will decide if the student will be charged.

Capt. Grisham says investigators believe the student acted alone.