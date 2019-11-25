Sunny And Warmer

Weather Update: 8:38 AM, Monday November 25 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. This morning will start off on a cold note with temps in the middle and lower 30s. We will see plenty of sunshine today, however in addition to that, the wind will be out of the south around the west side of an area of high pressure, aided by an upper ridge situated across the Gulf of Mexico. Winds will be between 5-10 mph most of the day with gusts around 15-20 mph.



Tonight:

A mild evening with mainly clear skies initially, though clouds are expected to increase later overnight into the start of the day on Tuesday. Lows will be in the upper 40s.