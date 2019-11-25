Terry H. Kuykendall age 75, passed away peacefully at his home on November 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on December 30, 1943 in London, England to the late Harvey Kuykendall and Barbara Heath Kuykendall Bond. Terry worked for many years as a teacher, Madison County Commissioner and bail bonds man for Lewis Bail Bond.

Terry is survived by two sisters: Valerie Wade (Louis) and Vera Thurman (Ronnie) both of Columbia, TN; two nieces: Laurie Hood (Corey) and Vicki Shumate (Lee) both of Culleoka, TN; several great and great-great nieces and nephews; and leaves a legacy of a very special granddaughter: NealAnna Barker of Jackson, TN and his beloved grand-dog: Tennessee.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 28 years Patricia Ann Kuykendall.

Mr. Kuykendall chose cremation and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society, Attention Sharlotte Allen, c/o In South Banks, P.O. Box 879, Brownsville, TN 38012