Thunderstorms Possible Tuesday Night

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Monday, November 25th

Today will be one of the nicest Fall days we see in West Tennessee for a while! A cold front will move through West Tennessee Tuesday night and bring our high temperatures back down to into the 50s during the middle of the week. Plus, there are more “wet” days than “dry” days on the 7-day forecast which carries us right into the beginning of December next week!

TONIGHT

Skies will gradually become cloudy later tonight, making for a mild November night in West Tennessee. Temperatures will drop to the lower 50s by sunrise Tuesday morning. Showers will gradually move into the area on Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies.

We’ll probably be putting our umbrellas to good use tomorrow because the chance for rain starts in the morning, continues after noon, and accompanies a potential for thunderstorms Tuesday evening. Temperatures will peak near 70°F tomorrow afternoon. There’s a risk that some thunderstorms become strong or severe Tuesday night with a window of opportunity for those storms lasting past midnight. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest hour-by-hour forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

