USJ breaks ground on new Lady Bruins facility

JACKSON, Tenn.–A local school broke ground on a brand new Lady Bruins facility.

The $1 million facility includes 6,000 square feet and two Varsity Lady Bruins locker rooms at the University School of Jackson.

School officials described it as an “energy efficient state of the art facility constructed of long serving brick that also includes a coaches’ training lounge.” It is situated to support convenient access to athletic fields.

“We’ve got a lot of Lady Bruins sports that compete very well and we need to give them a facility that supports those efforts. We are very pleased with the way they compete everyday and the way they represent our school and we are going to give them a building that helps them compete even better,” said James Kirkland, Board of Trustees.

Organizers say they are thankful for the well-thought-out design plan and to the Buildings and Grounds Committee for gathering input from all stakeholders.