Area churches come together to worship, give thanks
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–Trinity United Methodist Church in East Madison County hosted a joint thanksgiving worship service, Tuesday night. They, along with East Union Baptist, Hillcrest Baptist and Browns United Methodist Churches all participated in the services.
The theme of the event was “One Lord, One Faith, One Voice of Thanks.”
The churches held a special offering for Area Relief Ministries, The Dream Center and the Regional Interfaith Associaton.