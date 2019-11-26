Butterball Turkey Hotline open for holiday season

The Butterball Turkey Hotline is open for turkey-related questions this holiday season.

The hotline will remain open through Dec. 24 for all your holiday cooking questions.

Experts will be available to provide tips over text, by phone, live chat and social media. You can also contact the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line by using Amazon Alexa.

You can text your questions to 844-877-3456, tell Alexa to say “Alexa, ask Butterball…,” call 1-800-BUTTERBALL (288-8372), or visit the Butterball website and social media pages.

For additional questions or more information on how to contact Butterball, go to their website.