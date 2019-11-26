Clarice Cole Burrow, age 92, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of the late James Paul Burrow, departed this life Monday evening, November 25, 2019 in Humboldt, Tennessee.

Clarice was born August 1, 1927 in the Warren Community of Fayette County, the daughter of the late Leland Scott Cole and Nora Ethel Terry Cole. She was a graduate of Fayette County High School and was married April 4, 1948 to James Paul Burrow. She was employed as a social worker with the State of Tennessee for many years before her retirement in 2008 and a member of Braden United Methodist Church. Clarice was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and enjoyed reading and playing the piano. Many days, you could see her and her good friend, Joy Rosser, walking around Somerville walking their daily 3½ miles.

Mrs. Burrow is survived by her sister, Myrna Cole Key of Murfreesboro, TN; two grandchildren, Rebecca Burrow, Paula Burrow Posey and her husband, Keith Posey; ten great-grandchildren, Katie McCausland Posey, Andrew Paul Gray, Elizabeth Hale Posey, Phillip Walter Gray, David Dempsey Gray, Bonnie Frances Posey, Julie Cole Gray, John Paul Gray, Josiah Thomas Gray, Elizabeth Rebecca Gray; her great-great-grandson, Parker James Gray; and her daughter-in-law, Susan Burrow Brewer.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Paul Burrow who died May 9, 2008; her parents, Leland Scott Cole and Nora Ethel Terry; and her son, Olian Cole Burrow who died February 22, 1993.

A visitation for Mrs. Burrow will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. Funeral Services for Mrs. Burrow will follow at 1 P.M. Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Keith Posey officiating. Personal remarks will be given by Andrew Gray and special music will be provided by Ashley Drown, soloist. Interment will follow in Hood Cemetery in the Warren Community.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Keith Posey, Andrew Gray, Phillip Gray, John Paul Gray, Josiah Gray, David Gray, Joe Thompson and Greg Tapp. Honorary pallbearers will be Jack Glaze, Danny Stoppenhagen, Carl Stoppenhagen, Eddie Burrow, Layne Burrow, Jack Burrow and John Bond.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the National Kidney Foundation, Finance Department, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.

