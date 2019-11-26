Family safe after home catches fire

JACKSON, Tenn. — A family inside a burning home makes it out safely Tuesday morning.

The Jackson Fire Department responded to the home on North Parkway just after 7:45 a.m.

Investigators say the fire started in a bedroom, where it was contained.

There were people inside the home, but everyone was able to get out safely.

Officials say the cause of the fire is believed to be an electrical issue.

Crews remained at the home for about 45 minutes to put out the fire.