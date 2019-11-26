Jackson City Council prepares for December meeting by discussing agenda items

JACKSON, Tenn.–City leaders prepare for an upcoming meeting to discuss future plans for the Hub City.

In Tuesday afternoon’s Jackson City Council Review Agenda Meeting, members went over a consideration for the city budget, possibly making the budget committee an advisory committee and a contract for collection services.

“If we’re amending the capital budget to make the number larger then we have to do an ordinance passed the same way that the initial budget was passed,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.

Mayor Conger says the budget will increase by $6 million, making this fiscal year budget $20 million. He says the increased number will go towards city departments.

“Repaving streets, fire trucks, police cars,” said Conger.

“We’re also in the process of having them conduct a five year capital plan, and them not being able to do that this fiscal year, starting July, we start working that together now,” said Mayor Conger.

The mayor says the new consideration for the budget is putting a hold on repaving streets, pushing that to be done in the spring.

Also discussed at the agenda review meeting, city leaders want to give more responsibility to the budget committee.

“In July, it was an ad hoc committee, and so this formalizes the budget committee, making it a committee of the city of Jackson,” said Conger.

The mayor says doing this could possibly create a charter change, but the city is still going over the logistics of what needs to be done to make these changes. City Council members also went over new contracts.

“So, you’ll see consideration for contracts for sod, for pest control, for collection services,” Conger said.

Sod to be used at the T.R. White Sportsplex field and collection services for city court fines, police tickets and permits.

“And contract for long term disability, contract for deferred comp, and a contract for our website, those are things that have already been out for bid,” said Mayor Conger.

Conger says more decisions will be made on these agenda items in this upcoming City Council meeting, set for Tuesday, December 3 at 9 a.m. in Jackson City Hall.