Lane College confirms death of bishop, Lane graduate

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane College has confirmed the death of Lane College graduate and Madison County native Bishop E. Lynn Brown.

Brown died Friday, November 22.

He was elected the 46th Bishop of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in 1986 in Birmingham, Alabama, according to a news release from Lane College. He was also a 1960 graduate of Lane College.

Brown received a Master of Divinity degree from the Phillips School of Theology at the Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta, Georgia, as well as completing his doctoral studies at the McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago.

He was a member of the Board of Trustees of the Philips School of Theology, served as a national board member of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, and was a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.

He is survived by his wife, Gladys, daughters Donna Brown and Cheronda Brown Guyton, and four grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. at Greenwood CME Church in Memphis on Saturday.