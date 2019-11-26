Local grocery store and church provide warm holiday meals

JACKSON, Tenn.–A local church congregation and grocery store combined forces to provide warm meals this holiday season.

J&J Grocery reached out to the Pilgrim Rest Church who opened their arms to host.

J&J’s provided food for community members which they at the church in East Jackson.

Organizers say this is all about community, fellowship, and being a good neighbor.

“It’s two parties that came together for the community for the betterment to have some interaction and say, ‘hey, we neighbors.’ What it shows is that we can put ‘unity’ back in the word community and give people a better understanding of what it’s all about. It’s not about being selfish, it’s about working together to accomplish a common goal,” said Johnathan Joy with J&J Grocery.

This is the first time they’ve done this and they hope to continue to do this in the future.