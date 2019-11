Services for Mrs. Johnnie Butler Johnson, age 76 of Humboldt, Tennessee will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 11:00 A.M., at the Antioch Baptist Church in Gadsden, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Rosehill Cemetery.

She will lie in state at the Church on Tuesday, from 10:00 A.M., until time of service. For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 784-1797 or log on to our website www.stephenson-shaw.com