Online concealed carry permit classes

Tennessee is now accepting applications from third party vendors for teaching concealed carry permit classes online.

The act, passed by the Tennessee General Assembly that made online classes legal, will be going into effect on January 1, 2020.

It creates a new concealed handgun carry permit, which requires the gun be carried concealed, while changing the current permit option to an enhanced handgun carry permit, meaning you can openly or concealed carry.

Third parties are now encouraged to apply to become an online class provider by completing an application and emailing both the application and a copy of your handgun instructor certification document.

For more on how to apply, click here.