Police investigate attempted armed robbery of Crockett County business

BELLS, Tenn.–Police officers are looking into the attempted armed robbery of a discount store, Tuesday evening.

According to Assistant Chief Kevin Ligon with the Bells Police Department the incident happened just after 9 at the Dollar General on Highway 70-79.

Assistant Chief Ligon told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News two armed male suspects entered the store demanding money. However, Ligon says the suspects did not able to get away with any cash and were last seen running from the store.

Assistant Chief Ligon also says the cashier was assaulted and had minor injuries.

If you have any information, call the Bells Police Department at (731) 663-3131 or the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 696-2104.

