Police search for suspects in attack of elderly woman

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg police are searching for suspects in the attack of an elderly woman Friday night.

Police say the incident happened around 10 p.m. at a home on the 2000 block of St. John Avenue in Dyersburg.

Officers responded to the home, where the victim told investigators she was walking toward her house when she was attacked from behind. Police say the woman received injuries to her face and neck that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say multiple individuals were involved.

The woman was able to fight off the suspects, who left the area before officers arrived.

Police say the woman told investigators she heard the suspects talking about taking her purse, and investigators believe the suspects were attempting to rob the woman.

The suspects were wearing all black clothes, masks, and were last seen running near Ozment Road.

The investigation remains ongoing

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dyersburg Police Department at (731) 288-7679 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 285-8477.