Potential for Severe Weather This Evening

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Tuesday, November 26th

West Tennessee is under a level 2 to 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather tonight. There have been showers off-and-on today with limited thunderstorm activity so far but later this evening – especially after 6 p.m. – thunderstorms will become more likely. Stay weather aware, and make sure you have a way to receive weather watches and warnings from multiple sources!

TONIGHT

Showers are likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms tonight and some may become strong or severe. If any storms become strong, the main concern is for damaging winds but and isolated tornado near the Mississippi River cannot be ruled out. Winds may also gust over 40mph outside of thunderstorms, so make sure if you have holiday decorations already up that they’re tied down! Temperatures will be dropping to the lower 50s by sunrise.

After a stormy night, we’ll see a mixture of sunshine and clouds on Wednesday. Temperatures will only warm up to the middle 50s during the afternoon with winds from the west-northwest gusting between 20 and 30 mph. Rain may return to some areas on Thanksgiving, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

