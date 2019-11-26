Riverside in position to contend for a Class 2A state title

DECATURVILLE, Tenn. — The Riverside Panthers have been arguably the most impressive story of the 2019 high school football postseason. In the first two rounds, Riverside avenged earlier losses to Lewis County and Waverly. They then followed that up last Friday night by handing Forrest their first loss of the season in the quarterfinals.

The Panthers now have the pleasure of hosting the top team in the state, as Region 6 and Region 7 collide in Decatur County this Friday night.

Kickoff between Riverside and Peabody is set for 7:00.